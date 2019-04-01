Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Oakland.

It was Calhoun's first long ball of 2019 and his second multi-hit game already. He had just two extra-base hits at the end of April last season but now has four before April has even started. Calhoun could be getting back to his 2015-16 form which would be terrific for fantasy owners.

