Angels' Kole Calhoun: Continues to bat leadoff
Calhoun led off and went 0-for-3 with a pair of walks and a pair of runs scored in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the White Sox.
Manager Mike Scioscia shuffled his lineup three days ago, placing the struggling outfielder atop the batting order. Calhoun has benefited from the change, reaching base five times and scoring three runs over those three contests. Batting in front of Mike Trout is always a boost to any hitter's confidence, making the 29-year-old a solid source of runs as the season comes to a close.
