Angels' Kole Calhoun: Crushes walkoff homer Friday
Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a game-ending solo home run to send the Angels to a 4-3 extra-innings victory over the Mariners on Friday.
The outfielder walked it off in this contest, touching up Juan Nicasio with a solo blast in the bottom of the 10th inning to send the Angels to the victory over their division rivals. It continued what has been a resurgent stretch for Calhoun following his dreadful start to the season, as his average is now finally above the Mendoza Line at .201. It'll take a while for him to fully dig out of the early-season hole, but his recent hot streak leaves hope he'll be able to do so.
