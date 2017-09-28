Play

Angels' Kole Calhoun: Day off Thursday

Calhoun is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Calhoun retreats to the bench following Wednesday's loss, which eliminated the Angels from playoff contention. Shane Robinson will pick up a start in his place, while batting ninth in the order.

