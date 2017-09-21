Angels' Kole Calhoun: Doubles in loss
Calhoun went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks, a double and a run scored in Wednesday's loss to Cleveland.
Calhoun's bat has cooled off a bit in September (.254/.366/.407) after it appeared that he had turned a corner offensively in August (.300/.396/.489). The 29-year-old's modest power production (17 homers and 67 RBI) and placement in the middle of the Angels' lineup has kept him relevant in deeper formats, but owners looking to make up ground as the season winds down should make sure hotter outfield options aren't available on the waiver wire.
