Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a double, a run and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Calhoun put the Angels on the board in the seventh inning, when he scored two runs on a bases-loaded double. With two more RBI, Calhoun is now up to 66 on the season, giving him an outside shot at reaching the career-high 83 he accrued in 2015.