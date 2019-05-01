Calhoun is starting in right field and hitting sixth Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Calhoun is hitting just .194 through 28 games this season, prompting the Angels to drop him to sixth in the order against Wednesday right-hander Marcus Stroman. This marks the first time all season the veteran outfielder is hitting anywhere but leadoff against a right-handed starter, a trend that could continue if he doesn't turn things around at the plate.