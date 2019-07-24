Angels' Kole Calhoun: Excels with bat, arm in victory
Calhoun went 3-for-5 with a homer, two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored to contribute to Tuesday's victory over the Dodgers.
Calhoun's fingerprints were all over the victory, as he doubled in a run in the fifth inning and launched a solo shot in the seventh. His greatest contribution, however, may have come with his arm; he fired a perfect throw to nail Cody Bellinger at the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning to end the game and preserve the one-run win. The heroic performance came on the heels of a 1-for-16 skid that resulted in a rare day off Sunday. The 31-year-old is slashing .237/.328/483 with 22 homers and 52 RBI in 401 plate appearances this season.
