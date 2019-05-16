Angels' Kole Calhoun: Expected back Friday
Calhoun (personal) will be reinstated from the paternity list ahead of Friday's series opener against the Royals.
Luis Rengifo was sent back to the minors following Wednesday's game against the Twins to free up a roster spot for Calhoun, who will rejoin the Angels after missing a pair of games attending the birth of his child. Calhoun, who is hitting .238/.323.490 with nine homers and a pair of stolen bases on the season, should immediately rejoin the lineup against right-hander Brad Keller on Friday.
