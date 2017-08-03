Angels' Kole Calhoun: Expects to return Friday

Calhoun (hamstring) said he is available off the bench Thursday and he expects to be back in the lineup for Friday's game against the A's, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

It appears Calhoun is just about over the bout of hamstring soreness that has kept him out of three straight games. He'll likely test out his hammy before Friday's series opener to make sure it feels alright, but expect him to be back in right field in place of Ramon Flores.