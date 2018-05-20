Angels' Kole Calhoun: Finds bench Sunday
Calhoun is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Calhoun continues to struggle at the plate and will be given his second game off in the past three days. The right fielder is hitting a career-low .161 with career-worst marks of a four percent walk rate and 27 percent strikeout rate. Michael Hermosillo will take over in right field.
More News
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Out of lineup against southpaw•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Sits for fourth straight game•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Remains on bench against righty Tuesday•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Benched against right-hander Sunday•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...