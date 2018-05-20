Calhoun is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Calhoun continues to struggle at the plate and will be given his second game off in the past three days. The right fielder is hitting a career-low .161 with career-worst marks of a four percent walk rate and 27 percent strikeout rate. Michael Hermosillo will take over in right field.

