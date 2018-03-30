Angels' Kole Calhoun: Flashes power early
Calhoun went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and a trio of runs scored in Thursday's Opening Day loss to the Athletics.
Calhoun got the offense going early Thursday, tripling in his first at-bat and following that up with his first homer of the 2018 campaign. The Angels lowered their right field fence this offseason, and we got a taste of the benefit that change could have for the club's only everyday left-handed batter. The 30-year-old should be a decent source of pop and RBI batting fifth or sixth in the Halos' improved offense.
