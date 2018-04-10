Angels' Kole Calhoun: Gets first day off
Calhoun is out of the lineup for the first time Tuesday against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Calhoun had started all of the Angels' first 11 games so far. The team faces just their second lefty of the season in Martin Perez. Chris Young starts in right field in Calhoun's place, as he seems likely to do against many lefties. Young has a 120 career wRC+ against lefties, compared to Calhoun's 101 mark.
More News
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...