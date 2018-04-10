Calhoun is out of the lineup for the first time Tuesday against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Calhoun had started all of the Angels' first 11 games so far. The team faces just their second lefty of the season in Martin Perez. Chris Young starts in right field in Calhoun's place, as he seems likely to do against many lefties. Young has a 120 career wRC+ against lefties, compared to Calhoun's 101 mark.