Angels' Kole Calhoun: Goes deep in loss
Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Yankees.
Calhoun accounted for the Angels' only run with a 410-foot blast to right center field in the fourth inning. The 32-year-old continues to build upon his single-season career high in homers with four long balls in his last seven games. He is slashing .235/.328/.478 with 32 home runs and 72 RBI in 143 games this season.
