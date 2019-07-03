Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Rangers.

Calhoun entered Tuesday's contest 4-for-34 with 12 strikeouts over his last 10 games, so it was a much-needed effort from the outfielder. The 31-year-old is slashing .229/.319/.471 with 18 home runs though 81 games this season.