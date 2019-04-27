Calhoun went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 5-1 win over the Royals,

The 31-year-old has now popped homers in the three straight games, giving Calhoun seven long balls on the year. His .200/.296/.463 slash line is still poor, but his 16 runs and 16 RBI through 25 contests are giving him solid fantasy value even if singles aren't falling in for him.

More News
Our Latest Stories