Calhoun went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 5-1 win over the Royals,

The 31-year-old has now popped homers in the three straight games, giving Calhoun seven long balls on the year. His .200/.296/.463 slash line is still poor, but his 16 runs and 16 RBI through 25 contests are giving him solid fantasy value even if singles aren't falling in for him.