The Angels placed Calhoun on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a right oblique strain.

The injury seemingly comes out of nowhere for the struggling Calhoun, although he did sit out Friday against Texas' right-hander Bartolo Colon. The 30-year-old had a dismal May in which he went 8-for-74 with one RBI and one extra-base hit, bringing his season slash line to .108/.193/.122. Calhoun is eligible to return for the June 12 matchup with the Mariners, but at this point it's unclear how long he is expected to be on the shelf.

More News
Our Latest Stories