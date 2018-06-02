The Angels placed Calhoun on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a right oblique strain.

The injury seemingly comes out of nowhere for the struggling Calhoun, although he did sit out Friday against Texas' right-hander Bartolo Colon. The 30-year-old had a dismal May in which he went 8-for-74 with one RBI and one extra-base hit, bringing his season slash line to .108/.193/.122. Calhoun is eligible to return for the June 12 matchup with the Mariners, but at this point it's unclear how long he is expected to be on the shelf.