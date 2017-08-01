Angels' Kole Calhoun: Held out Tuesday

Calhoun (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

While his injury isn't expected to warrant a trip to the DL, it's still bothersome enough to keep him out of Tuesday's series opener. Calhoun should be considered day-to-day, while recently recalled Ramon Flores will start in his place in right field for the time being.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast