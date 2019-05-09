Angels' Kole Calhoun: Hits ninth homer
Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a home run, walk and three runs in a 13-0 victory against the Tigers on Thursday.
It wasn't too long ago that Calhoun was hitting below .200, but he already has nine home runs and supports a .485 slugging percentage. He's also raised his average in May, going 8-for-22 (.364) to begin the month. Overall, Calhoun is batting .223 with 21 RBI, 24 runs and one steal in 130 at-bats.
