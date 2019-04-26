Angels' Kole Calhoun: Hits sixth homer
Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, two RBIs and a walk in the Angels' 11-5 win over the Yankees on Thursday.
It was a big day from atop the order for the veteran outfielder, who touched up Masahiro Tanaka with a two-run shot in the sixth inning for his sixth long ball of the year. While his power production so far is decent, Calhoun is struggling overall to start the season, as his slash line still sits at .185/.279/.424 following this performance.
