Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-3 win for the Angels over the Dodgers on Monday.

Calhoun was the only Angel to get to Hyun-Jin Ryu, as he touched up the Dodgers' red-hot lefty with a solo homer in the second inning for his 14th long ball of the season. The veteran was hitting just .194 at the end of April but he's turned it on since then, as this performance leaves him with a .243/.332/.496 slash line through 226 at-bats.