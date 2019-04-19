Angels' Kole Calhoun: Homers against Mariners
Calhoun went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, two RBI and two walks in the Angels' 11-10 loss to the Mariners on Thursday.
The lefty reached base four times in this one, while also smacking his fourth homer of the season with a 414-foot solo blast off R.J. Alaniz as part of a seven-run seventh inning for the Angels. Calhoun remains below the Mendoza Line, hitting just .191 over 68 at-bats, but he's shown the tendency to be streaky in the past, so hopefully this is a sign he's set to get on track and start pumping up the low average.
