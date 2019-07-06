Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Friday's 5-4 win against the Astros.

Calhoun launched a first-pitch fastball to right-center for a two-run home run to take the lead off of Astros' ace Justin Verlander in the third inning and followed that at-bat up with a double in the fifth. The 31-year-old's success against the Cy Young frontrunner wasn't expected, as the right fielder entered the contest with just three hits in 40 career at-bats against Verlander while striking out 23 times. The veteran has nine hits, seven RBI and two home runs in his last 23 at-bats during what has been his best five-game stretch of his season thus far. The left-handed power hitter now owns a respectable .255 batting average, with 11 home runs and 31 RBI against right-handed pitching this year. In what has been the most productive first half to a season in his career, Calhoun will look to build on his .238 batting average, 19 home runs, 51 runs and 47 RBI as the Angels battle for a playoff spot during the second half.