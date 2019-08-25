Calhoun is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Calhoun went 0-for-4 in Saturday's 5-2 loss, taking some of the shine off his four-hit performance in Friday's series opener. He'll bow out of the lineup Sunday with a lefty (Framber Valdez) on the bump for Houston, effectively giving Calhoun two days off due to the Angels' open date Monday. Brian Goodwin will take Calhoun's spot in the outfield.

