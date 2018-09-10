Calhoun went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk in Sunday's 1-0 win over Chicago.

Calhoun drove in a run during the seventh inning on a single to right field, plating the game's first and only run. He's off to a slow start to September, hitting .174 with a home run over seven games, and he owns an uninspiring .223/.295/.394 slash line through 119 contests this season.