Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and another run scored in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Mariners.

Calhoun reached the 20-homer plateau for only the second time in his career with his second-inning solo shot. He also scored on a David Fletcher single in the fourth inning. The 31-year old has recorded multiple hits in five of his last eight games, going 12-for-36 with three homers and seven RBI in that span. Calhoun is now just six homers shy of his personal-best 26 from 2015. The right fielder has added 48 RBI and 54 runs scored in 88 games played this season.