Angels' Kole Calhoun: Launches 13th homer
Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Mariners.
Calhoun swatted a solo homer off starter Marco Gonzales in the second inning to increase his season total to 13. The 31-year-old outfielder is off to a much better start than in 2018, but he still has some work to do. Overall, Calhoun's batting .239./328/.486 with 37 runs scored and 25 RBI.
More News
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Provides late lead with homer•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Blasts 11th home run•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Leads team with 3-for-3 effort•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Sitting Friday vs. lefty•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Returns from paternity leave•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...