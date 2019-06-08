Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Mariners.

Calhoun swatted a solo homer off starter Marco Gonzales in the second inning to increase his season total to 13. The 31-year-old outfielder is off to a much better start than in 2018, but he still has some work to do. Overall, Calhoun's batting .239./328/.486 with 37 runs scored and 25 RBI.