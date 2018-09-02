Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Astros.

His second-inning blast off the debuting Josh James was all the offense the Angels could muster on the night. Calhoun now has 18 homers on the year, nine of which have come in just 36 games since the All-Star break.

More News
Our Latest Stories