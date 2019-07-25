Calhoun went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and two RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 victory at Dodger Stadium.

Calhoun swatted an RBI double in the first inning, then crushed a 403-foot homer off Ross Stripling in the fourth to give the Angels a 2-0 lead. He also tacked on a double in the ninth to cap off another successful night at the plate. Throughout the Angels' first ever two-game Freeway Series sweep over the Dodgers, Calhoun contributed two home runs and four doubles. Overall this season, the 31-year-old is batting .243/.332/.500 with 23 homers, 61 runs scored and 54 RBI.