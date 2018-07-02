Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a double in Sunday's loss to the Orioles.

Calhoun went deep in the eighth inning, but Baltimore had already jumped out to a seven-run lead. He's struggled mightily at the plate through 63 games this season, slashing .168/.221/.248 with four homers, 16 RBI and four stolen bases.