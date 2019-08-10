Calhoun has been moved to the top of the order for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.

Calhoun doesn't profile as a typical leadoff hitter -- he is hitting only .229 with a .314 OBP this season -- but manager Brad Ausmus is likely looking to shake things up in response to the team's current eight-game losing streak. Calhoun last hit leadoff in a win against Houston on July 5.