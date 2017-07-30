Angels' Kole Calhoun: Leaves with hamstring soreness

Calhoun exited Sunday's game against the Blue Jays with right hamstring soreness.

Calhoun is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday in Los Angeles, at which point we'll have a better idea as to the severity of his hamstring injury. He'll be considered day-to-day for the time being.

