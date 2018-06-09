Calhoun (oblique) has been able to resume some baseball activities, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Calhoun is currently rehabbing in Arizona, and he's been swinging a bat, although the Angels are by no means rushing him back from the disabled list. There's no timetable for his return quite yet, so it doesn't appear Calhoun will be activated off the DL in the near future.

