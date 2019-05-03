Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk to help the Angels to a 6-2 victory over the Blue Jays on Thursday.

Calhoun typically hits leadoff against right-handers but he was dropped down to sixth in the order thanks to his early-season struggles, and he responded by cranking a second-inning two-run shot off Aaron Sanchez. He's hitting just .204 with a .297 on-base percentage, but the 31-year-old is at least providing decent power, as this was eighth home run to go along with six doubles and eight RBI over 113 at-bats.