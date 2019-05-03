Angels' Kole Calhoun: Mashes eighth homer
Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk to help the Angels to a 6-2 victory over the Blue Jays on Thursday.
Calhoun typically hits leadoff against right-handers but he was dropped down to sixth in the order thanks to his early-season struggles, and he responded by cranking a second-inning two-run shot off Aaron Sanchez. He's hitting just .204 with a .297 on-base percentage, but the 31-year-old is at least providing decent power, as this was eighth home run to go along with six doubles and eight RBI over 113 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Thursday
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Wednesday's highlights and lowlights, the...
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...