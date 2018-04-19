Calhoun is out of the lineup against Boston on Thursday.

With southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez taking the hill for the Red Sox, Calhoun will occupy a seat on the pine as Chris Young draws the start in right field. Expect to see him back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against San Francisco with right-hander Jeff Samardzija (pectoral) set to pitch.

