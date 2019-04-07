Calhoun (knee) won't start in Sunday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels have yet to reveal who will replace Calhoun in right field, but the 31-year-old will be afforded at least one day off after bruising his right knee in Saturday's contest. Fortunately for Calhoun, he said he noticed improvement when reporting to the park Sunday and should be available off the bench. Calhoun would seem to have decent odds of rejoining the lineup at some point during the three-game series with Milwaukee that begins Monday.

