Angels' Kole Calhoun: On bench Tuesday
Calhoun is not in the lineup Tuesday against in Boston.
Calhoun has started to turn things around in seven games since returning from an oblique injury, hitting .318/.375/.636 after hitting .145/.195/.179 over the first two months of the season. He'll sit against the left-handed David Price, with Michael Hermosillo starting in his place in right field.
More News
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Delivers homer and stolen base•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Blasts solo shot Tuesday•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Collects two hits in return•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Activated from disabled list•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Making moderate progress•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...