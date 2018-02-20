Angels' Kole Calhoun: Platoon not imminent

Calhoun won't necessarily operate in a right field platoon even after the signing of Chris Young, Jeff Fletcher of the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin reports.

Some thought that a platoon could be put in place given how much success Young had against lefties previously (.861 OPS versus lefties from 2015-2017), but a move like this doesn't seem to be imminent. Fletcher makes it seem like Young is purely a backup to all three outfield spots, implying that Calhoun will still get a fair amount of starts against southpaws. The 30-year-old struggled against lefties last season, but he is only a year removed from batting .290 in 155 at-bats against them. This situation will likely gain some clarity as Cactus League games are played.