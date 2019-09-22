Calhoun went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in Saturday's win over Houston.

Calhoun provided a pair of insurance runs with a blast to right center field in the ninth inning. The 31-year-old suffered through a 1-for-24 stretch to begin September but has turned things around over the last 10 games, going 12-for-37 with five home runs and seven runs batted in. Overall, Calhoun is slashing .237/.328/.481 with 33 long balls and 74 RBI in 604 plate appearances this season.

