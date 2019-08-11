Calhoun went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs scored Sunday against the Red Sox.

Calhoun tied the game in the eighth inning with a solo home run to right field, and the Angels would go on to win it in the 10th. The 31-year-old right fielder has put together a .233/.323/.480 slash line with 26 home runs and 60 RBI over 112 games this season with Los Angeles.