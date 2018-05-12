Angels' Kole Calhoun: Returns to lineup Friday
Calhoun returned to the lineup Friday, going 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in a loss to the Twins.
Calhoun returned from what appeared to be a four-game mental break after getting off to a rough start this year (.172/.197/.213). The veteran outfielder's sudden decline is due in large part to his impatient approach at the plate (0.12 BB/K). The only saving grace -- for his batting average at least -- is that his .225 BABIP is unusually unlucky. Whether or not we see Calhoun's name on the lineup card Saturday will go a long way in telling whether this was truly a scheduled break, or if the longtime starter has lost out on his starting job to Chris Young.
More News
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Sits for fourth straight game•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Remains on bench against righty Tuesday•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Benched against right-hander Sunday•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Sitting against lefty Sunday•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Sits vs. lefty Saturday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...