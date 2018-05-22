Angels' Kole Calhoun: Sits again Tuesday
Calhoun is not in Tuesday's starting lineup against the Blue Jays, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Calhoun will sit out for the second straight game after riding the pine for Sunday's series finale against the Rays. He's struggled of late, slashing .138/.212/.172 over his last 14 games. Calhoun is likely receiving another mental day off as there's been no news of any type of injury.
