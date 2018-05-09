Angels' Kole Calhoun: Sits for fourth straight game
Calhoun is out of the lineup for the fourth straight game Wednesday in Colorado.
Calhoun sat against a righty for the first time this season Sunday and did so again Tuesday. Wednesday's benching is an expected one, as he's sat against nearly every lefty so far this year. Still, it's the third straight start for Jabari Blash, and Calhoun is hitting just .165/.193/.209 on the season, so it's possible a changing of the guard is taking place. The Angels currently project to face righties in their next several games, so it should become more clear within a few days whether this switch is a permanent one.
More News
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Remains on bench against righty Tuesday•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Benched against right-hander Sunday•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Sitting against lefty Sunday•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Sits vs. lefty Saturday•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...