Calhoun is out of the lineup for the fourth straight game Wednesday in Colorado.

Calhoun sat against a righty for the first time this season Sunday and did so again Tuesday. Wednesday's benching is an expected one, as he's sat against nearly every lefty so far this year. Still, it's the third straight start for Jabari Blash, and Calhoun is hitting just .165/.193/.209 on the season, so it's possible a changing of the guard is taking place. The Angels currently project to face righties in their next several games, so it should become more clear within a few days whether this switch is a permanent one.