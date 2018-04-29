Angels' Kole Calhoun: Sitting against lefty Sunday
Calhoun is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.
Calhoun is hitting just .160 against southpaws this season. With the left-handed CC Sabathia taking the mound for the Yankees, Calhoun will head to the bench and give way to Chris Young in right field.
