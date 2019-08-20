Calhoun isn't in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Calhoun drew a pair of walks in Game 1, but he'll get the rest of the day off following a 5-1 victory. Brian Goodwin draws the start in right field and is set to bat sixth in Calhoun's place.

More News
Our Latest Stories