Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and another run scored in Thursday's victory over the A's.

Calhoun gave the Angels the lead with a two-run shot off Tanner Anderson in the second inning. He was also intentionally walked for the first time this season, which resulted in another run scored for the outfielder. Calhoun's streakiness has made him a tough player to trust, but when he's hot, he's able to provide power. Overall, the 31-year-old is hitting .230/.323/.471 with 17 home runs, 48 runs scored and 40 RBI.