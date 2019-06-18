Angels' Kole Calhoun: Smashes 15th home run
Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs and a walk in Monday's win against the Blue Jays.
In Justin Upton's (toe) first game back from the 60-day injured list, Calhoun showed his worth in the Angels' crowded outfield with a homer of his own, his 15th of the season. The 31-year-old has been a reliable option in Upton's absence, carrying a slash line of .235/.327/.482 with 37 RBI, but his return means that Calhoun will likely split time with Brian Goodwin in right field going forward. Goodwin carries a higher batting average of .289, but has only six home runs and 24 RBI, meaning that Calhoun could be the slight favorite for playing time due to his upside in power and run production.
