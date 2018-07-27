Calhoun led off and went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and a stolen base in Thursday's 12-8 win over the White Sox.

Calhoun's first-half struggles have been well documented (.187/.237/.319 prior to the All-Star break), but he has really turned things around with a .300/.354/.729 slash line and eight homers in 19 July contests. The veteran outfielder altered his batting stance at the end of June, and his more-compact approach at the plate has provided immediate dividends. Calhoun has taken over leadoff duties against righties, helping boost his upward-trending fantasy value.