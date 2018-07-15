Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Dodgers.

He drove the first pitch he saw in the 10th inning from Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen over the wall in right-center field for his fourth homer in five games and ninth of the year. Calhoun had a rough first three months of the season, but he's now hitting .326 (14-for-43) through 12 games in July with six home runs and 11 RBI.