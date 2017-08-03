Angels' Kole Calhoun: Still out Thursday
Calhoun (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.
Calhoun is set to miss his third straight contest as his hamstring is still giving him issues. While general manager Billy Eppler indicated the injury wouldn't force him to the disabled list, that could change if he doesn't return over the weekend. Ramon Flores is starting in his place in right field again.
